Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.52.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 192,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20,838.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $51.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

