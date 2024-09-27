Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,248.28

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,248.28 ($30.11) and traded as high as GBX 2,460 ($32.94). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,432 ($32.57), with a volume of 97,149 shares traded.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Derwent London from GBX 2,494 ($33.40) to GBX 2,700 ($36.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Derwent London

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,343.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,248.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,492.21%.

About Derwent London

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.