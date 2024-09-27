Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.82

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €189.82 ($210.91) and traded as high as €210.30 ($233.67). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €210.30 ($233.67), with a volume of 234,844 shares changing hands.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €195.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €189.82. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Featured Articles

