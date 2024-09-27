DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Bruce Marsh Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Marsh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($49,812.53).

DFS Furniture Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £283.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,512.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. DFS Furniture plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.80 ($1.81). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

