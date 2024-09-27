Diversified Royalty Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:DIV)

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 51.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of C$16.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.50 million.

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.60.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$489.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.80. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$2.97.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

