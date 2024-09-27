DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in DocuSign by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after acquiring an additional 417,352 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in DocuSign by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 739,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 402,084 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,700,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in DocuSign by 36.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $778,576.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,782.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $778,576.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,782.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $820,752.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,065 shares of company stock worth $23,777,163 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $62.53 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.25, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

