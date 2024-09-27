Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.98

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.98 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.16). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 159.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,202,393 shares trading hands.

Get Elementis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELM

Elementis Price Performance

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £939.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3,985.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,500.00%.

Elementis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.