Elementis (LON:ELM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.98

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.98 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.16). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 159.40 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,202,393 shares trading hands.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.28) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,500.00%.
Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.
