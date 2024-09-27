Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $317,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 910.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 536,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $265,910,000 after buying an additional 99,609 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,533,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock valued at $526,762,784. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.