Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for iBio, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.53). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating and a $3.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for iBio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

iBio Stock Performance

Shares of IBIO opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69. iBio has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.83.

Institutional Trading of iBio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in iBio during the first quarter worth $2,761,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the first quarter worth $2,436,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

