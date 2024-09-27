Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lundin Mining Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.51 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$18.20 to C$17.30 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.51.

TSE LUN opened at C$14.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.51. The firm has a market cap of C$11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$8.18 and a 1 year high of C$17.97.

In related news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$815,854.00. 15.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

