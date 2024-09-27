Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Orezone Gold Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orezone Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$79.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.73 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

