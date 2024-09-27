Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hess Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $10.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.31.

Shares of HES stock opened at $130.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day moving average is $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.15. Hess has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,903,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,146 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,098,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,619,000 after purchasing an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 34.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,835,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,291,000 after buying an additional 726,631 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hess by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,451,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,691,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hess by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,359,000 after buying an additional 181,459 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

