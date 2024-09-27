Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LUG. Cormark upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.42.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$29.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.87. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.74, for a total value of C$459,913.60. Also, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total value of C$759,826.78. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122. Corporate insiders own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

