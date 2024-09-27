Estée Lauder Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 24,870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 59% compared to the average daily volume of 15,679 call options.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 10.0 %

EL opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EL

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.