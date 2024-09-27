Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several research firms recently commented on EB. Truist Financial cut Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of EB stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.98 million, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Eventbrite has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $9.96.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Eventbrite by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,267,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after acquiring an additional 710,548 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 125.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth $7,744,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 674.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 848,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Articles

