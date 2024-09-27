Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exelon Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

