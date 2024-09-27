Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.08.
Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Exelon Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
Exelon Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
