F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.63). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.62), with a volume of 802,696 shares trading hands.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.20.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
