Financial Analysis: Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grindr and Blue Sphere”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $259.69 million 8.24 -$55.77 million ($0.18) -67.55 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grindr.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 76.4% of Grindr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Grindr and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -25.67% -234.28% 7.68% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.16, meaning that its share price is 616% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grindr and Blue Sphere, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 3 0 3.00 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grindr currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Grindr’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Summary

Grindr beats Blue Sphere on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Blue Sphere

(Get Free Report)

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

