Financial Survey: MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) and MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and MDB Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $769.99 million 0.44 $182.75 million $3.35 1.90 MDB Capital $1.30 million 248.50 -$6.97 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jiayin Group and MDB Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MDB Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and MDB Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 20.00% 49.78% 22.46% MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57%

Summary

Jiayin Group beats MDB Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Jiayin Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of New Dream Capital Holdings Limited.

About MDB Capital

(Get Free Report)

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.