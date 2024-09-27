First Horizon Co. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:FHN)

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for First Horizon in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Horizon’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.39 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

