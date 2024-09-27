First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.85

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.85 and traded as high as $33.63. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 106,256 shares traded.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,078,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 302.5% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 709,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after acquiring an additional 533,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,308.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 292,142 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $2,500,000.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

