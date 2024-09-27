Fonville Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,349 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,649.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $107.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,397,403 shares of company stock valued at $526,762,784 in the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

