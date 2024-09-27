Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 41.2% in September

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Forafric Global Price Performance
Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Forafric Global has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
About Forafric Global
