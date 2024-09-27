Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 41.2% in September

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Forafric Global Price Performance

Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Forafric Global has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

