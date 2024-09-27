FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Limited Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:TECK)

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Teck Resources Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after purchasing an additional 290,034 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after buying an additional 5,933,226 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,178,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,388,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after acquiring an additional 174,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,103,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,441,000 after acquiring an additional 416,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

