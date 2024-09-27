FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Issued By Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01.
MAG Silver Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.92. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
