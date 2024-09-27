FY2025 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Issued By Raymond James

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:MAG opened at C$20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.92. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.