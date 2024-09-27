FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Boosted by Raymond James

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Gold Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 381.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GROY. BMO Capital Markets raised Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE:GROY opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $241.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Gold Royalty by 62.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Gold Royalty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,662,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 709,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

