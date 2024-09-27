FY2026 EPS Estimates for Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM) Boosted by Stifel Canada

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Foran Mining Corp. (TSE:FOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Foran Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cormark upgraded Foran Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

TSE:FOM opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.39 and a 1 year high of C$4.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 3.82.

