Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $12.20 Per Share

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $12.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.90. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GPN opened at $97.67 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.