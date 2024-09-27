HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock Price Down 0.8%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $202.94 and last traded at $203.29. 151,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $205.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.28.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock worth $15,061,997.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

