Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Purchases 6,034,537 Shares of HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Stock

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 6,034,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,801,758.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,264,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,755.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get HWH International alerts:

HWH International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 129,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. HWH International Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $12.70.

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HWH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HWH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.