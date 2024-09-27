Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

