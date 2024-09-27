Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $902.06

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 902.06 ($12.08) and traded as high as GBX 928 ($12.43). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 926.50 ($12.41), with a volume of 1,655,916 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.95) to GBX 1,090 ($14.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 904.29 ($12.11).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,014.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 926.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 902.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

