Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 447,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,003,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $75,702.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:OII opened at $24.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

