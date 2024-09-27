Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,448 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,919,000 after buying an additional 76,431 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 419,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 109.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hub Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 293,094 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

