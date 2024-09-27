Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $505,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,072,000 after buying an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $109.91.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 36.66%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

