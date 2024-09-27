Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $505,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,698,000 after purchasing an additional 31,798 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,545,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,072,000 after buying an additional 112,035 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
John Bean Technologies Price Performance
John Bean Technologies stock opened at $97.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $109.91.
John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.13%.
About John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Bean Technologies
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.