Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,242,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth $8,126,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 112.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,421 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,175,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $4,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GBX opened at $49.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

