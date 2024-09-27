Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $525,000 Investment in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Scholastic by 6.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 13.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 56,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,309.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 1,674 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

SCHL stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $863.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.50 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

