Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $581,000 Investment in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $280,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2,912.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $244.89 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.19 and its 200-day moving average is $227.39.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

