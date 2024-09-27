Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $609,000 Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Azenta by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,970,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,331,000 after acquiring an additional 421,719 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Azenta by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after buying an additional 79,913 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,115,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after acquiring an additional 56,387 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Azenta by 618.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 50,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.47. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

