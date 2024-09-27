Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,776,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after purchasing an additional 75,445 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.91.

Shares of MYGN opened at $26.23 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,797.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $1,286,035.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,797.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,578.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

