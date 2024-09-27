Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,897,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,196,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,264,000 after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,543,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,007,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 572,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

