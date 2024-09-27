Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STC. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $8,530,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC opened at $73.18 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.98.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.58%.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CFO David C. Hisey sold 12,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $876,196.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

