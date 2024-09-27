Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,139,000 after buying an additional 2,828,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,816 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $12,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.54.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

