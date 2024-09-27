Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 152.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in ABM Industries by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $13,730,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $937,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $2,066,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,443.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $103,529.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,778 shares of company stock worth $4,039,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

