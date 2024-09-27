Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.99

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.99 and traded as high as $15.88. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 131,179 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

