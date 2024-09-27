Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 496,092 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the typical volume of 202,975 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU opened at $109.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

