Investors Purchase Large Volume of Valero Energy Call Options (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 38,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of 204% compared to the typical volume of 12,599 call options.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,062,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,826,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.