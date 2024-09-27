Investors Purchase Large Volume of Valero Energy Call Options (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 38,320 call options on the company. This is an increase of 204% compared to the typical volume of 12,599 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank raised their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
Valero Energy Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of VLO stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.40.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
