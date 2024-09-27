iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 985,983 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 382.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,914,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

