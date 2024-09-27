iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 4,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF stock. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC owned about 29.59% of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.