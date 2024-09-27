Johnson Controls International plc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:JCI)

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

NYSE:JCI opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $76.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,562. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

